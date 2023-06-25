MMO Week in Review: The foggy future of SWTOR

While Star Wars The Old Republic’s move to Broadsword is a sure thing now, the future of the game still has players worried – but BioWare was vocal this week about the studio switchover, downplaying “doom and gloom” and vowing that the game is “absolutely not” going into maintenance mode.

Meanwhile, we speculated on World of Warcraft and LOTRO, Microsoft and the FTC faced off over the ABK merger, WoW set a date for Fractures in Time, and Guild Wars 2’s next expansion name leaked.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

