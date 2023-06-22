ArcheAge introduces the Daru gathering transformation and 10v10 flag war in newest update

If you were intensely curious about ArcheAge’s upcoming ability to let players transform into a wholly distinct race for increased pastoral pursuits, your curiosity can now be sated, as this new update is out now with a new Daru transformation skill and a 10v10 flag war PvP mode as its marquee features.

As we covered earlier, the Daru transformation will let players change from their current character to a unique Daru, eschewing combat skills, racial skills, and entry of instances for several buffs related to gathering, crafting, and mercantile activities. This new feature is being celebrated with a pair of events that award currencies, growth items, titles, and bundles. The new 10v10 flag war is also being highlighted in its own event that will grant extra rewards for participating in the mode between now and July 20th.

Other portions of this new patch include additional housing provinces in several areas, a number of skill updates, a fairly long list of bug fixes, and some other targeted gameplay updates, all of which are spelled out in the patch notes.

2, 3, 4, 5) sources: press release, official site ( 1