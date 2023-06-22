Old School RuneScape puts a stop to Ruinous Powers development and adds more Poll 79 changes

Old School RuneScape has been working on its new Ruinous Powers prayer book for some time now, but now it looks like Jagex is going to put the kibosh on the whole thing as a result of overall negative player feedback to the item and its design in general.

In summary, Ruinous Powers was being absorbed by players as “just standard prayers with some slightly tweaked numbers,” and since Jagex doesn’t want “power creep for the sake of power creep” and otherwise doesn’t have any immediate plans to remedy the item’s issues, it will instead put its development back on the shelf. “This isn’t us closing the door on new prayers, new prayer books or other additions to Prayer entirely,” the studio promises. “We’ll let you know when the time feels right to have these conversations again.”

Meanwhile, the sandbox’s newest patch has introduced another swath of Poll 79 changes such as lowered set bonus requirements for the Swampback Armor, changes to Bloodback Armor’s benefit, and new customization for the escape crystal item that lets players specify how long to wait before teleporting due to inactivity. There are some other smaller updates to the game overall for players to read through.

As for RuneScape, this week is not just about its Woodcutters’ Grove, as there’s also a quest involving finding the last wills of the deceased, currency updates, and community hitlist changes, while next week will introduce some tweaks for the Completionist Cape reward.