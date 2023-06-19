RuneScape’s Woodcutter’s Grove update is a ‘one-stop shop’ for your tree-chopping obsession

A teased last week, Jagex has released the Woodcutter’s Grove to RuneScape today, unleashing every imaginable lumberjack meme on an unsuspecting internet.

“RuneScape’s Fort Forinthry season has just received a brand-new update with Woodcutter’s Grove, launching today,” Jagex says. “This arboreal addition to the Fort Forinthry storyline introduces a brand-new training area for woodcutting, a new best-in-slot hatchet, and a shedload of woodcutting perks to enhance RuneScape’s most relaxing skill. Once the Woodcutter’s Grove is built, it becomes a one-stop shop for all woodcutting needs, including a trove of diverse trees for pro woodcutters and budding arborists alike. Notably, this content will unlock the most convenient Elder Tree location in the game, making the journey from level 1-99 a much less daunting task to take on.”

The update includes a new tier 80 hatchet, improvements to woodcutting and fletching, “upgradable wood boxes for storing logs,” and Wood Spirits, which effectively boost your log-gathering rate. Do note that you’ll need to be subbed to access to Grove, and you’ll to be a level 10 Slayer with 50 Construction and have finished New Foundations, Murder on the Border, and Unwelcome Guests to Tier 1.