World of Warcraft announces inflation adjustments coming to Dragonflight Season 2

Chris Neal
PvP ranked ladders are very serious business, especially when it comes to ensuring that matches are balanced correctly. Apparently a correction needs to be made for Dragonflight Season 2 in World of Warcraft, as Blizzard has announced incoming changes to the inflation metric to balance player ratings.

Overall, the inflation rate, which already started earlier in this season compared to last season, will be “substantially increased” with the next week’s reset. This increase will be gradual over the course of the week, and steadier inflation rates will also continue for the remainder of Season 2.

According to the post, this change is intended to address the smaller number of players hitting the higher end of ratings compared to the same time as Season 1, which in turn has trickle-down effects on the rest of the ladder. The devs promise to continue monitoring ladder rankings and ratings as Season 2 progresses, but know that there’s at least this adjustment on the horizon.

