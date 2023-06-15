Old School RuneScape answers Forestry questions and previews Sailing, RuneScape opens a Woodcutters’ Grove June 19

It would appear that Jagex has been bitten by the lumberjack bug, as both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape have put out details that focus on forestry and woodcutting. By the way, the lumberjack bug can be identified by its dark red and black plaid striping, while side effects of a bite include the urge to live in pine forests and the ability to say “timber” in a robust baritone voice.

We’ll start with OSRS and its recent Q&A video all about the Forestry minigame, where the devs discussed how tree spawning works, explained how the Forestry Kit is used, took a look at some of the rewards, and explained the minigame’s various events. The full video will await below, but the summary linked above can help give players a briefing otherwise.

While we’re thinking about things made with harvested wood (this isn’t a stretch for a segue, shut up, I’m telling mom), Jagex took an extremely granular look at plans for the new Sailing skill, which explained everything from managing a ship to charting a course to the variety of activities that await while on the water, all closed out with another player survey to gauge interest in what’s being proposed.



Finally in OSRS news, the weekly newsletter for the MMORPG outlines another beta test for the rewards coming in Desert Treasure II, applies several more tweaks to the Bounty Hunter activity, and casts a light on in-game Pride events, including a recent community-led Pride march.

Meanwhile in RuneScape, players can expect another piece of the Fort Forinthry gameplay loop to open up when the Woodcutters’ Grove arrives on June 19th. Not only will this update add a new Woodcutting cabin and a grove to make leveling up the skill easier, but it will also rebalance tiering for hatchets and trees, add a wood box storage item, and introduce a new best-in-slot hatchet.

As for the MMO’s weekly update, there are tweaks to the Fractured Staff of Armadyl and the Animate Dead spell, changes to various skill guide entries, and some other general tweaks and quality-of-life updates.