Palia announces free-to-play arrival to Nintendo Switch this holiday season, reaffirms work on PC version

The latest Nintendo Direct has just wrapped up, and there was a pretty surprising announcement to come out of Singularity 6’s developing cozy MMO Palia: The game will be launching free-to-play on Nintendo Switch this holiday season.

“Coming soon to PC and now Nintendo Switch, players will step into a breathtaking new world and experience the wonder and charm of Palia through the eyes of their own unique character. Players will work together to explore Palia’s immersive landscape, meet a diverse and eclectic cast of characters, and unravel the mysteries of Palia’s ever-evolving world story.”

The FAQ attached to the reveal additionally notes that there are no other platform releases planned right now and that cross-platform play and cross-progression is being worked on.



This announcement might have caught followers of the project off guard, particularly as the studio has yet to come even close to tying down a release window for the PC version of the game and still calls the PC build an alpha. To that point, that same FAQ says that “development on PC continues with the same excitement and commitment [the studio has] upheld the past few years” and promises that both Switch and PC versions will get “the same support and investment.”

As a reminder, the game’s PC version is planning on a sizeable alpha test in July, which is available for sign-ups, or you can just wait and be assured of its arrival to the Switch instead.

sources: press release, official site , thanks to Rick for the tip!