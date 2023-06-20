Remember that EVE Online Excel integration? It’s actually fully live today

Last year at EVE Fanfest, CCP Games teased a partnership with Microsoft Excel that would literally integrate EVE Online with the spreadsheet tool. In February of this year, the company began closed testing of the feature, and now, as of today, it’s fully live in the game.

“CCP Games today deployed the free Microsoft Excel add-in for the hit sci-fi spacefaring MMO EVE Online,” the press release says. “The first integration of its kind for a video game, the add-in revolutionizes EVE Online gameplay by enabling EVE players to effortlessly access and analyze their in-game data across all their accounts and characters through seamless integration with Excel. By unleashing the full potential of Excel’s robust analysis and visualization tools, players can gain deep insights into their in-game activities, track their progress, and strategize their next steps.”

Players will have to download the plugin on the Microsoft Store (it’s free) and then get to work playing (you knew this was coming) spreadsheets in space.

“The add-in’s features improve day-to-day processes and productivity for all EVE Online players in a variety of ways:

• Manufacturers: Enhance production efficiency, identify profit margins, and uncover business opportunities.

• Miners: Make informed decisions about mining operations and optimize profits by calculating the value of mined asteroids.

• Haulers: Streamline cargo volume determination, assess cargo value, and maximize transportation profits.

• Enforcers: Keep track of bounties, mission rewards, and hourly earnings to identify the most lucrative activities.

• Explorers: Track earnings, item collection, and progression in the vast universe of New Eden.

• PvP Combatants: Monitor kills, losses, loot value, ship usage, and the outcomes of encounters.

• Corporation Leaders: Gain essential insights into member activity, roles, finances, and standings.

• All Players: Understand in-game actions and track progress over time with an aggregate overview of all character assets.”