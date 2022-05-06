EVE Fanfest 2022: EVE Online puts spreadsheets in your spreadsheets

While EVE Online‘s nickname of “spreadsheets in space” was intended as a joke, the developers behind the game are really leaning into it. CEO Hilmar Petursson remarks at events that this is a badge of honour for the game because “spreadsheets run the world,” and the real power players of EVE Online do love their spreadsheets. We use them for everything from manufacturing calculations to tracking the profits on our virtual businesses.

CCP Games announced a new partnership today at EVE Fanfest 2022 that is equal parts hilarious and useful: EVE Online is getting new integrations with Microsoft Excel. The new tech will enable people to easily look up data from the EVE Online database directly from Excel, making it easier to build those spreadsheets and keep them up to date. EVE players have always relied on community developed apps to read data from the EVE API, but this integration will be part of the actual game client.

MassivelyOP is on the ground at EVE Fanfest 2022, the first in-person event since CCP paused Fanfest in 2020 thanks to COVID. If you have any questions about EVE Online or CCP Games, put them in the comments and we’ll do our best to get some answers during the event.

Disclosure: In accordance with Massively OP’s ethics policy, we must disclose that CCP paid for our writer’s travel to and accommodation at this event. CCP has neither requested nor been granted any control or influence over our coverage of the event. Damnit, I’ve been trying to convince people for years that it’s not all spreadsheets!