EVE Online shares a ‘megablog’ of details, events, and schedules for its upcoming Fanfest

The 2022 Fanfest for EVE Online is now just over a week away, which means those who are going to Iceland to celebrate all things New Eden have some planning to do. Luckily for those folks, CCP Games has put together what it calls a “megablog” with all of the details attendees could possibly want.

Much of this information is likely not new to those who have been following Fanfest’s previous informational blogs, but as the term megablog suggests, this page collects all of that information in one place. In addition to dates and timings for nearby events and badge pickup, there’s also a full schedule of events for the Friday and Saturday of the convention, as well as a map of the Laugardalshöll convention center that highlights room locations.

The post additionally reiterates Iceland’s relaxed COVID-19 restrictions that no longer require masking, six-foot distancing, or proof of vaccination to enter the country. That said, the venue will have hand sanitizing stations and the devs ask attendees to “be mindful of other people’s personal space so that we all can have a great time.” For those who can’t (or won’t) visit Iceland in-person, the whole affair will be broadcast on EVE’s Twitch channel.