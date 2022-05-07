EVE Fanfest 2022: The EVE Online universe FPS is still in development

EVE Online developer CCP Games has had its eye on the first-person-shooter genre for over a decade at this point, starting with its PS3-exclusive DUST 514 that was launched in 2013 and discontinued just three years later. The company later showcased a fully playable prototype of a PC-based EVE shooter named Project Nova at EVE Vegas 2018 before shelving it indefinitely. The last report we heard was that CCP was still working on a new unannounced FPS out of its London studio.

This weekend at EVE Fanfest 2022 , CCP confirmed that the game is still under development but that it’s not ready to be announced yet. The project is described as an online tactical FPS game set in New Eden, the thematic universe of EVE Online. It aims to deliver “an innovative multiplayer shooter with atmospheric visuals” and is currently in the pre-production stage, but little else is known about it publicly. While the project is still unannounced and could be cancelled, the project lead is here at Fanfest to gather feedback and ideas from the EVE playerbase.

CCP has released a piece of concept art below that seems to show a squad of players advancing through a battlefield filled with crashed ships or wreckage with drop-pods landing. It doesn’t show much, but establishes that CCP is still going for a dark sci-fi aesthetic and battle seem to be taking place on planets again. One of Project Nova’s most confusing elements was the fact that we were fighting on the hulls of spaceships, so this seems like a step in the right direction.

MassivelyOP is on the ground at EVE Fanfest 2022, the first in-person event since CCP paused Fanfest in 2020 thanks to COVID. If you have any questions about EVE Online or CCP Games, put them in the comments and we’ll do our best to get some answers during the event.

Disclosure: In accordance with Massively OP’s ethics policy, we must disclose that CCP paid for our writer’s travel to and accommodation at this event. CCP has neither requested nor been granted any control or influence over our coverage of the event. They did however, point out that there was this cool piece of concept art we might want to use. Pew pew!

