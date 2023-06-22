Gamigo’s RIFT was down for two days and understandably freaked everyone out

A standard server restart this past Tuesday turned into a morass of confusion and consternation as RIFT went offline in North America and stayed that way from Tuesday through Thursday morning. Already burdened with the anxiety that surrounds the title’s future and Gamigo’s lackluster handling of the game, fans promptly freaked out and assumed the worst.
Players are reporting that the game was back up but that they are also seeing significant lag spikes.
Source: Reddit, Discord. Thanks Sepheria, Bullwraith, and Clowd!
