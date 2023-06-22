Gamigo’s RIFT was down for two days and understandably freaked everyone out

A standard server restart this past Tuesday turned into a morass of confusion and consternation as RIFT went offline in North America and stayed that way from Tuesday through Thursday morning. Already burdened with the anxiety that surrounds the title’s future and Gamigo’s lackluster handling of the game, fans promptly freaked out and assumed the worst.

A Gamigo rep took to Discord starting early Tuesday morning to acknowledge that the team was working on unspecified server issues; as of last night, the company promised that some sort of compensation will be granted once things get settled. Servers were “slowly opening up” as of Thursday morning, although the company says it has been monitoring them to see if they might need to be taken offline for additional work.

Players are reporting that the game was back up but that they are also seeing significant lag spikes.