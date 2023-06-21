Gaijin’s ‘aquatic adventure MMO’ Age of Water enters paid closed beta stage two early access

Way back in 2020, Gaijin announced a new MMO called Age of Water. It was under development by Three Wales Studio, and it was pegged as an “aquatic adventure MMO” set in a post-apoc water-covered Earth where players “live on the roofs of high-rise buildings and on the tops of other man-made islands and natural objects” while roaming “the boundless open sea world in a motorboat or small ship, recruiting new crew members, upgrading equipment and weapons, fighting or trading, completing quests, and uncovering the mysteries” of the world.

The game hit closed beta last summer, and now it’s entering early access. Yes, just like that, with almost no preamble. You can just… go play it right now. With a catch, of course! While the press release is calling it early access, further reading makes clear it’s actually just “stage two” of closed beta. And while you can sign up for possible free access to the test, the only guaranteed way in is through “purchasing access.” That’s not a euphemism; that’s literally what they’re calling it.

“Age of Water is the story of a motorboat captain, who explores the expanse of a completely flooded Earth of the future. People are huddled in settlements built on what remains above water – like the tops of skyscrapers,” Gaijin says. “The Captain excavates artifacts of a lost civilization from the bottom of the sea, fights pirates, earns money by trading goods, completes story missions and challenges other players in PvP battles and goes on missions with friends. The resources gained can be used to modify the boat or buy a brand new hull, as well as build your own hideout.”

The CBT apparently includes new content like caravan attacks, and it does indeed look like the game will wipe before launch: “In the event of progress wipeout at game release, all Early Access Pack owners will start with exactly the same amount of currency.”