Blue Protocol JP celebrates 200K concurrency and 600K total players with in-game freebies

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0
Commence the jiggling.

Despite the multiple problems that have beleaguered the MMORPG, Bandai Namco has noted the large number of Blue Protocol players who arrived to the game over its launch week, with over 600K total players since June 14th and a peak concurrency of over 200K.

To commemorate the player head count, Bandai Namco is handing out freebies to players who log in between now and June 28th, including dropped reward boosts and dye cosmetics. The game will also issue multiple pre-registration rewards all at once as opposed to only after a certain number of logins; players can get this pile of goodies if they log in between now and July 12th.

Meanwhile, Blue Protocol DB reports that publisher Cayenne Tech will release BP to Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau sometime this summer, and players are finding that fighting high-tier raid bosses while not wearing any clothing cosmetics actually improves the game’s framerate. This is clearly a bug, but it’s also the best kind of bug.

sources Twitter (1, 2) via Reddit and GamesRadar, official site, Blue Protocol DB
