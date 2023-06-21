Lost Ark’s new battle pass has launched a fancy dress and fluffy pets

The next battle pass coming to ARPG Lost Ark is both fancy and fluffy, and it’s arrived to the game as of this morning with courtly fashion and some soft-looking… unicorn llamas? Spiky shiba inus? Honestly, it’s hard to tell.

The season pass preview post as well as the accompanying video below offer a look at Ark Pass Season 4’s offerings, which once more pack in cosmetics, pets, and mounts along with various currencies and upgrade materials. Also like passes past, this one includes a free track, a premium track for 1,500 royal crystals, and a super premium track for 3,000 crystals, with the latter two being where most of the arguably better rewards are unsurprisingly stored.

In other Lost Ark news, the game’s Twitter account continues to be active, as it shares a community manager tip for taking on the game’s latest raid and calls attention to the idea of hosting teaching lobbies for older content, while also basically acknowledging a lack of incentive to do said content and advising players to join Reddit and Discord as solutions.

