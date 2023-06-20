Massively OP Podcast Episode 426: Axing Anarchy’s ARK and doubling down on Diablo IV

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Carlo joins Bree and Justin to talk about LOTRO’s big reveals, the end of Anarchy Online’s volunteer program, Black Desert’s expansion, Star Citizen’s latest crowdfunding tally, and playing MMOs as a family.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, SWTOR, Diablo IV
- News: LOTRO reveals River Hobbits and Mariners
- News: Anarchy Online axes its volunteer adviser program
- News: Black Desert releases Land of the Morning Light expansion
- News: Star Citizen nears $600M raised from crowdfunding
- Mailbag: Playing MMOs as a family
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 426
- Podcast theme: “Character Creation” from Black Desert
- Your show hosts: Justin, Carlo, and Bree
