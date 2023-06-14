Black Desert’s Land of the Morning Light expansion officially launches today

It’s launch day for Black Desert’s massive Land of the Morning Light expansion. “Land of the Morning Light invites players to a new region inspired by the Joseon period, Korea’s last dynastic kingdom,” Pearl Abyss says. “Players will explore breathtaking new landscapes, sightsee intricate architecture, battle fearsome bosses, and experience a narrative tale through new non-linear quest lines across 80 cutscenes, 40 vignettes, and 6,000 fully-dubbed lines.”

The team promises “authentic architecture” based on real-world locations, inspiration from Korean folktales, new boss fights and modes, and a huge quality-of-life upgrade – including new housing and boats. And even console players are getting something fun: The Woosa awakening arrives for you today.

The studio has put out an avalanche of videos showcasing the update; we’ve tucked everything down below. Stay tuned for later this morning, when we’ll have our first report from MOP’s Carlo, who’s been playing the expansion all week for our Desert Oasis column!