The MOP Up: AdventureQuest 3D heads to the beach

A beach party is in full effect over at AdventureQuest 3D: “Summer is here, heroes! Bask in the thrill of adventure, collect Trophies for Partying on Pointe Less Isle, and adorn yourself with swimsuits and beach towels a plenty! The sun-kissed paradise of Pointe Less Isle awaits, and we welcome you to experience the vibrant summer in AQ3D alongside us. No sunscreen required!”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Halo Infinite is winding down seasonal cutscenes in favor of allocating developer resources elsewhere.

Dark Age of Camelot is running another leveling catch-up event through the end of July.

Ethyrial’s Patch 2.3 arrived with some fixes, new mob spawns for various regions, and some class DPS buffs.

Spiral Knights’ summer solstice event returned with new prize boxes. Hope you get that jar of fireflies!

Realm of the Mad God’s “realm rework” is progressing but isn’t quite ready for release, sayeth the devs.

Electronic Arts is reshuffling a lot of leadership and structure, separating into Sports and Entertainment divisions.

“Arena Breakout, a next-gen hardcore first person shooter for mobile devices, will be launching globally on July 14 via the App Store and Google Play”

Craftopia’s largest content patch ever, the Seamless Update, is heading to early access on June 27th.

MechWarrior Online’s June patch is out with two new legendary ‘mechs, but more is to come in the future with a mystery map, matchmaker improvements, and faction play.

Warhaven responded to feedback from the global beta to create a new build for the Steam Next Fest.

Hearthstone’s latest balance patch doesn’t want to shake things up too much: “We’re making some smaller adjustments to tone down a few emerging meta outliers and to give a little more power to some of the mini-set cards that have not gotten much attention.”

Return Alive got a global beta trailer for this post-apoc looter shooter:

Identity V shared the background of its new opera singer character:

Genshen Impact produced a new scenery video to show off Liyue:

Dune Spice Wars recently got a conquest mode:

