New World yanks its First Light starter zone offline for a massive overhaul

MMORPGs embrace change on various levels, but rarely do we see a game yank an entire zone out of the world. Yet this is exactly what’s about to happen with New World in its upcoming First Light patch, but this isn’t due to any sort of technical issue. Rather, Amazon said that this is part of the ongoing storyline which is shaping the realm of Aeternum.

This zone-wide apocalypse is thanks to an archvillain who’s trying to reshape the world to get rid of humanity. This move doesn’t come as a complete surprise, as Amazon was yanking quests and clearing out the area since late last year instead of giving it a revamp like the other zones. By shutting down First Light, New World’s starter zones are reduced from four to three.

First Light is expected to return under a new name and with a massive overhaul to showcase the region’s transformation. “What we’re doing here is suggesting is that the world is evolving based on the players’ actions,” said the studio. “It’ll be interesting to see how players react to this and if they like this kind of thing.”

The studio assured players that any homeowners in First Light will see their housing costs refunded to them and their furniture and decorations moved into storage. Additionally, the First Light fort bonus will be moved. “Rest assured, you will get all of that back,” said the studio.