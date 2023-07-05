Loftia is yet another ‘cozy solarpunk’ life sim MMO in the making

You know what’s a recent trend we can get behind here at Massively OP? The rise of so-called “cozy” multiplayer life sims that prioritize warm fuzzies, cooperative gameplay, and cultivating a chill experience. On top of other projects such as Solarpunk and Palia, now we have a new contender: Loftia.

According to a dev feature on the MMORPG subreddit, “Loftia is a cozy, online multiplayer farming and life/social-sim game, inspired by games such as Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing, as well as ubiquitous MMOs such as World of Warcraft, MapleStory, and more.”

Studio Qloud Games said that Loftia emerged from the mind of a former “hardcore MMO raider” who subsequently discovered the softer side of gaming. The “Medium-ly Multiplayer Online” game takes place on a floating sky island where players will work together to tackle projects, farm, go on adventures through puzzle-and-platforming dungeons, organize clubs, craft, and decorate apartments.

Loftia’s been in development since 2022 and hopes to have an alpha test next year. If this project interests you to the point where you want to get in on the ground floor, then stay tuned: Loftia’s Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign is scheduled to launch on August 1st.