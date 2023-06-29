Cozy survival multiplayer game Solarpunk pulled in $330K US on successful Kickstarter

Solarpunk first popped into our pages a week and a half ago, when its Kickstarter made it onto our radar. It’s a blend of survival sandboxes and cozy MMOs, though it’s expressly a multiplayer title, not a true MMO, though studios Cyberwave Games and publisher Rokaplay haven’t set in stone just how many people multiplayer will entail.

Now, the game has fully funded on Kickstarter, pulling in over $330K US – more than 10 times its original ask of $32K US. Over 6000 donors all but one stretch goal, including housing deco, a character editor, a plants expansion, recycling, and a building expansion. Pets were left on the table. “We have no plans to add any kind of combat yet!” Cyberwave emphasizes.

“Your support has been instrumental in propelling us forward, and we’re truly humbled by the overwhelming response we received. It’s because of you that we can now take our project to the next level and continue creating something truly special,” the two-person German dev team wrote upon hitting the first milestone.

This is actually Cyberwave’s second Kickstarted game; its first, Hourglass, released on Steam to positive reviews back in 2021. While Solarpunk is already destined for Steam, the team is also hunting for a “partnership with a porting studio” to get it on console too – just like it’s first game. Alpha is expected Q1 of next year, followed by early access in Q3 and a full launch in late 2024.