Massively on the Go: Pokemon Go’s July events have mostly leaked already

It’s already apparent that July is going to be rough for Pokemon Go and Niantic. We’ve already got another massive fan community/data producers soft-shutting down already, and this is the last month for Silph Road’s website and tools. As if to pile on, a recent bug that increased visual spawn range, which would help all players but especially those with mobility issues, has officially been declared a bug, sending the community on a rollercoaster ride that started with positive feelings about the company again before plunging players down into bitter disappointment.

The same leaker who mostly predicted last season has continued to correctly leak info the new Hidden Gems season, so not much of the recent event July announcement is much of a surprise. As usual, Massively on the Go will go into some details about what’s been revealed and what’s expected, but July at best is looking to be a calm before a (hopefully positive) storm.

Let’s start with the Shadow Articuno/Moltres issue. We mentioned last month there was a discrepancy about Shadow Articuno’s weekend appearances: The official infograph for June said Arty was for the month, but the official seasons page only mentions the season, not limiting Arty to June. As you can see above, Niantic no mention of weekend shadow raids, for Arty or any other bird for that matter. As always, we’ve asked for clarity here, though we have no reason to believe we’ll hear a direct response ourselves.

Also carrying over from last month are the (accidental?) raid leak dates, which were 100% accurate. Heatran will have a new move, but the jury is out on its relevance for raids and PvP; early analysis is looking like it’ll be quite relevant, below Reshiram and many shadow legendaries plus Shadow Blaziken, but above just about everything else. From personal experience, I can say Heatran already has some use for Rocket Battles for players who may not always be able to primarily focus on the game, being similar to Tyranitar in its sturdiness and old damage output prior to last month’s move addition.

The legendary birds’ value is very low these days, aside from Moltres, some PvP use, or using their candy to power up their Galarian counter-parts should you actually acquire one you want to invest in. And the Regis… outside of collection status, especially if you missed them during their awful elite raid releases, they’re not really worth it.

For once, Megas are probably the best use of your daily passes for the majority of the month. Mega Sableye will be the October/Halloween Mega pokemon in terms of candy/XP generation, so you may even want to have multiples prepared (and the shiny is quite good looking!). Mega Blastoise, while a personal favorite of mine, sadly has little value in POGO but thematically fits with the July 9th Classic Community Day: Squirtle event (yes, you can get the sunglasses variant from quests again). Mega Blaziken is a very strong Fire type for raiders, though for Mega Energy generation, other pokemon will largely prove more useful, as Fire and Fighting rarely appear together for events or as rare/useful new pokemon in the wild.

Then there’s Mega Tyranitar’s debut. Again, no surprises, but it’s another useful pokemon in both raids and for candy generation, being only the second Mega Rock type players will have access to. Especially if you lack access to Mega Aerodactyl, this is not a Mega you should miss, and you may want multiples, as it has a Community Day fast move (the rock move Smack Down).

As mentioned last month, the Dark Flames event that started in June ends July 2nd. Again, as it’s a holiday weekend, it would seem like a good time for Shadow Moltres, but there’s no official indication of any Shadow legendary raids that weekend, but we’ll update this should that change. That weekend is a Battle Weekend for PvP players, so everyone will be able to do 100 battles each day (up from 20), but whether or not you have to pay other bonuses remains to be seen.

The June 28th update: We have official details on the Battle Weekend now. There is a paid portion for $1, but the benefits are minor, while the free path allows everyone the chance to get this PvP season’s hat, an upgrade over the usual gloves unlock.

July 6th-12th will be the game’s 7th Anniversary Event. Dataminined findings indicate Party Hat Squirtle will be evolving, which makes sense as the event historically is known for hat ‘mon. It’s also known to target benefits for new/lapsed players, though as a reminder, Niantic has been shown to fake new player data in the past, so there’s no reason to believe these actually bring in many players. July does, however, often act as a prep month for Go Fest, so perhaps expect something related to that.

July 15th-16th’s Catching Some Z’s is clearly related to Pokemon Sleep’s release, as well as the Pokemon Go Plus+ device. Obviously Snorlax will be involved, but again related to datamining, Komala may be released as part of the event. It’s a Normal type, which alone tends to be a kiss-of-death for raid utility, but it also lacks high stats, so it may just be a collector’s ‘mon should it be part of the event. As per the official site, it doesn’t seem like much of a stretch to expect at least the Kanto starters, Pikachu, and the Slowpoke family, possibly Eevee as well.

July 22nd’s Riolu Hatching event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. does not seem promising. Details are scant at this point, but a hatching event for a few mere hours seems like a cash grab. Free-to-play players may want to be ready to burn through 2k eggs in order to collect potential Riolu eggs during the small window-of-opportunity the event may provide, as Lucario is both useful now (as a raider, gym attacker, and PvP pokemon) and in the future as a Mega ‘mon.

Adventure Week from July 27th-August 2nd is a big reason I’m pushing players to have those Mega Rock types ready, as traditionally the event does something with fossil pokemon. We don’t have the full details of the event, but Aerodactyl, Rampardos, and Tyrantrum are all useful fossil ‘mon that will most likely appear during the event. To note, the game is largely on Generation 7, which introduced no new fossils, so I’m not expecting any new pokemon, but I do expect the shiny release of Tyrunt’s line and Amaura’s.

Finally, July 30th is set to be a proper Community Day. We don’t have any details, but as leaks have proven trustworthy for the past couple of months, expect this to be for the Poliwag family, which has two separate Stage 2 evolutions: Poliwrath and Politoed (the latter requiring a King’s Rock to evolve, so maybe save a few of those). Both have some PvP uses, and that’s the best I think we can really expect from these two, aside from Politoed being a pretty nice looking shiny for many fans.

As usual, we’ll end with the Tuesday Spotlight Hour, which isn’t terribly exciting for POGO vets this month. Rufflet is sadly featured on July 4th, which is frustrating if like many folks in the USA you have plans, but it’s a well-liked pokemon that’s getting double stardust, so it may be the month’s highlight.

Jully 11th’s Wailmer is good for player who need Excellent throws (or who want to evolve a Sirfetch’d, as it can evolve only if you get 10 Excellent throws while it’s your buddy.

While Rhyhorn’s line is very useful in raids as both a Ground and Rock-type attacker, it’s an oldie who has been featured many times in the past for both events and Community Day. The event seems most worthwhile for players who need more or who need (XL) candy to power some up. Remember, its Rock Wrecker move is a CD move, so you may want to save your best one(s) for the future – if you need any at all. Players may also want to consider using Mega Steelix for the event, as its typing would allow bonus candy for Rhyhorn and Meltan, if you want to pop your Mystery Box for double Meltan candy if you need those. Again, though, many veteran players are probably fine on all of this, but new and casual players clearly can find value here.

July 25th is largely for the transfer candy bonus and shiny collectors. Yungoos is just not good or useful. Maybe it’ll help motivate people to clear space for Go Fest, as Niantic has been especially stingy about doling out additional storage this year while also creating lots of new variants to collect.

As always, expect other updates throughout the month, trainers.

