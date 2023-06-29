RuneScape sets August 7 for launch of necromancy skill – here’s the new trailer

RuneScape has finally put a date on its necromancy skill: August 7th. The news was delivered during today’s reveal of the new cinematic trailer.

“Necromancy will be one of RuneScape’s [premier] updates for 2023,” Jagex says. “The new combat style will challenge both experienced and new players alike as they embrace their inner darkness and learn this ancient combat art across a lore-filled and deep adventure. Players will enter Gielinor’s underworld to commune and free the undead. Together they will grow their powers and defeat the First Necromancer. Wielding a Death Guard and Skull Lantern, players will battle fearsome enemies throughout Gielinor and the underworld, perfecting their Necromancy combat, Rituals and Runecrafting skills.”

Jagex is talking this up as the first new standalone combat skill in the game’s history; it’ll be freely accessible for toons up to level 20.