Massively on the Go: Pokemon Go kicks off Rising Heroes by lurking in shadows

Pokemon Go players know better than anyone that Niantic’s really not great at communicating. Not only did the new season, Rising Heroes, launch in some territories with absolutely no notes beyond an unofficial Discord leak that’s proving to be true and dataminers’ summary of what to expect, but we’ve officially had no new dev diaries since November 2nd, 2022. That’s four months without the bimonthly dev communications Niantic promised to deliver after its major missteps in summer 2021 led to the Pokemon No campaign.

With rumors of further rolling back COVID changes that also added accessibility for all players plaguing the Vegas event, one would think Niantic would have spoken out or at least tried to minimize the potential drama. That has not happened, though so far, neither has the nerf. While this will be a summary of the new POGO season and March events, this Massively On the Go will also highlight the lack of growth and diminished trust towards the company in a time when Niantic dares to use the word “hero.”

Readers will note that a large chunk of the new “features” for Season 10 aren’t new. Bringing back Elite Raids without addressing their myriad of bugs and player discontent is anything but heroic. Visual pokemon sizes were introduced way back in November and were rolled out to include just about everything, including legendaries. Gimmighoul may be technically new, but it came out yesterday.

This month’s research breakthrough isn’t heroic either: Parasect grants extra stardust, Pinsir (like most Bug-types) has little to no use, and Furfrou’s been featured a lot lately. Goomy is fun but has been much more common, and Gible’s had its Community Day; while it’s usable as a Dragon ‘mon, its lack of access to the CD Ground move where it really shines is disappointing. And then there’s Snorlax, which is still relevant in both PvP and as a gym defender, but its being Gen 1 means we’ve had tons of chances to get one. In short, Breakthroughs, which started out as a legendary catch-up opportunity, continue to fall in value.

Speaking of falling values, this month’s “seasonal bonuses” are the weakest yet. Remember, “Increased Remote Raid Damage” isn’t an increase: There’s code to have remote raiders deal less damage, but since the feature’s release, the “increased damage” brings it up to a normal, in-person raider’s damage. The Team Rocket appearances at Pokestops and stardust awards are pitiful additions and look like a way to push more 12k eggs, which clog up most players’ inventory. Unless Niantic is really going to sweeten the deal on what’s in 12k eggs or do some egg events that reduce hatching distances, these bonuses basically apply only to padding Niantic’s wallet.

The “good” news so far is that the rumor about Remote Raid nerfs is the one major leak that hasn’t been proven true yet. My personal pick for both the best and worst dev quotes in 2022 involved Niantic’s Community Manager telling us Niantic had learned to give players a heads-up about massive changes, only for Niantic to ignore that and the previous blowback, to which the CM responded by announcing their immediate vacation right after being thrown under the proverbial bus. So given the continued silence from proper dev diaries, maybe don’t assume Remote Raid Passes are safe yet.

For this season’s spawns and eggs, the biggest news for longtime players is that Beach Biomes will be seeing more Goomy, Frillish, and Hisuian Qwilfish. Again, Goomy’s been more common, so having it as a wild spawn and Research Breakthrough is a bummer for the latter but fine for the former. Frillish is useful in PvP, and interestingly Niantic showed the male form, which typically doesn’t spawn in the wild; there’s no stat difference, but typically the male is seen only as a PvP reward. Following that, Hisuian Qwilfish’s evolution, Overqwil, gets some interesting wins in Ultra League, so it may be worth pursuing for some players.

In fact, Hisuian pokemon in 7k eggs is a nice bonus for collectors this season. The egg rewards look decent at the moment, but as always, without Niantic disclosing actual numeric odds like other companies that use lockboxes tend to, there’s only so much we can trust. One thing I will say is that while I’ll probably personally continue to focus on 10k eggs, I may grab some 7ks sometimes, just because I enjoy the appearance of the Hisuian ‘mon.

https://t.co/477WjVrABr Wow, small update! My initial thoughts are pictured here… more to come later. But in short, small upgrade for Whimsicott, sizeable update for Jellicent, nothing doing otherwise. Who had THAT on their bingo card? pic.twitter.com/7IjoYQ71fd — JRESeawolf (@JreSeawolf) February 28, 2023

Then there’s the PvP changes. I’ll keep this short as I’ve very much heard the casual community and their lack of motivation ever since legendary pokemon awards have dropped; Niantic announcing that at least the May 14th Battle Day will be a paid event should help further reduce that motivation. Our often-quoted JRESeawolf hits most of the changes well enough, and it should be noted that none of the changes affects meta-relevant raid pokemon. The only minor thing I’d consider is Jellicent with Surf as a side grade on gym defense, mostly since Surf hits harder but it comes out less often than Bubble Beam. Even then, as a Jellicent defense user, I tend to stick with Shadow Ball as it hits hard and is the least likely to be resisted by most attackers.

March isn’t exactly looking much better. First is a season-wide paid event, Willow’s Wardrobe, which will grant Professor Willow’s Fashion Week outfit as well as a Melmetal with Double Iron Bash for $5 USD. Notably, for PvE, Melmetal will still be behind Metagross for raids and is seen as a side-grade at very best in PvP, so some players may be comfortable skipping this event, especially if they have Elite Charge TMs to use on Melmetals at a later date.

The Official Latin America Pokemon GO Twitter account strongly hinted at Hawlucha coming to Mexico on March 1st, and many of us are interpreting that as it being a region exclusive. This is problematic particularly for PvP fans as it’s been predicted to a major meta player, though datamining seems to indicate it’ll see a major nerf anyway. It’s disappointing, both in that it’s a good pokemon many people like for its ascetics, but it’s also an interesting typing that – if released world-wide – could have helped shake the scene up.

The leaked Fighting event is technically a “Catch Mastery” event on March 5th, but it features the Hitmon-family, which aren’t very useful. Expect increased shiny odds on them and research tasks for Hitmontop aplenty. Unless you’re collecting shinies of this family or want increased catch xp based on Nice, Great, and Excellent throws (which are easy to get on Chan and Lee), it’s largely something you can ignore.

March 8th-14th is the game’s third Festival of Colors event. Aside from avatar clothes, there’s not much historical consistency in this event, but leaks indicate this may be when Gen 7’s Bruxish appears. If it retains the moves its been datamined with, it could be useful for debuffing PvP pokemon with shields with Psychic Fangs and Crunch or useful for Rockets that actually shield. Otherwise, we’ll just have to wait for future announcements to understand the full weight of this event.

March 11th is where we run into major trouble, though. This is an Elite Raid Day, which features content we’ve noted as being horribly broken, unrepaired, underadvertised, and basically rejected by the playerbase at large. We have no exact details on this yet. However, between leaks and images, we feel safe assuming the featured pokemon will be Regieleki and/or Regidrago.

Unless something drastic happens, and if we ignore bugs, both should be much easier to raid than Hoopa Unbound. Regieleki, an electric type, is attack-heavy, but Ground types, especially Garchomp, take significantly less damage, so it’ll be the easier ‘mon, especially if players decide to bring Primal Groudon. Drago, on the other hand, may be much tougher, since it’s a mono-dragon type with high HP, making it a DPS race. Recent Rayquaza raids should have most people prepared for this, but as usual, it’ll all depend on how Niantic deploys the event. Without major changes, expect to rush for the first few raids, as player drop-off is often significant, especially since neither one is immediately looking to be useful in raids.

March 18th is Community Day. We don’t have any official information on this, but leaks bizarrely suggest it’ll be Slowpoke. With four different final evolutions across two base regionals, it could be interesting in a thematic way, but as always, watch this space for updates.

March 21st-29th is a Rocket Takeover event. Leaks indicate this is when Shadow Regice will be available. This is also usually when we get new Shadow Pokemon and the ability to use Charge TMs to remove Frustration, so as usual, prepare your good Shadow pokemon for this, but otherwise, you’ll have to wait and see what Niantic adds to the event details at a later date.

Finally, March 25th is Go Battle Day: Palmer. Gen 4’s Palmer is the inspiration for this season’s avatar rewards, and doing the free quest will grant his gloves at the least. Whether or not we also get some kind of Elite TM remains to be seen, so as usual, keep an eye open for updates.

This month’s raid options are essentially negligible, outside of Mega Medicham, which is useful in generating Fighting and Psychic (XL) candy and additional XP from those types. Unless Niantic announces new or exclusive moves, players burned out on raiding can relax this month.

However, Spotlight hours are looking good. While Eevee is best for newer players, the double transfer candy on March 7th is probably a welcome sight after so many events and minimal storage upgrades. Rowlett’s final form, Decidueye, isn’t exactly useful at the moment, but eventually we’ll have two forms, so collectors may want to stock up, plus it’ll be a good time to evolve those new shinies you may have gotten. Litten isn’t great either, but double stardust is always appreciated. The big one will be Popplio, as its final form, Primarina, currently has some use as a a gym defender with Charm and Psychic and will be more useful once it gets its Community Day move.

As always, we’ll be updating this post throughout the month. Hopefully Niantic won’t limit itself to event announcements but will open up real discussions about the state of the game and its declining image, but I expect to see more of the former and none of the latter.

Massively OP’s Andrew Ross is an admitted Pokemon geek and expert ARG-watcher. Nobody knows Niantic and Nintendo like he does! His Massively OP’s Andrew Ross is an admitted Pokemon geek and expert ARG-watcher. Nobody knows Niantic and Nintendo like he does! His Massively on the Go column covers Pokemon Go as well as other mobile MMOs and augmented reality titles!