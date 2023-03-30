Massively on the Go: Pokemon Go’s April schedule is hopefully a joke

While there’s always hope for a good April Fools’ Day prank, Pokemon Go’s April Schedule doesn’t have one listed, at least not yet. Unfortunately, Niantic’s made it kind of hard to get excited about April this year; very little information has been released. There’s no new Mega ‘mon this month, and the few potential new pokemon are expected to come from the much-hated and bug-prone Elite Raids.

Players have been mentioning their hopes for a Zorua event, especially since we’re currently in a Ditto one, but dataminers have found something unexpected.

This edition of Massively on the Go will dive into the info we’ve got so far as well as make some predictions, but it may be best to keep expectations low.

Research Breakthroughs are the same season-long, so we already knew that part. The raids, however, are just heartbreaking. Lugia’s the only vaguely useful one (mostly for PvP, outside the Aeroblast+ Shadow one), and it’s already been confirmed (since it’s out now) that it doesn’t have Aeroblast, making this largely a candy-generating rotation or shiny hunt. Incarnate Landorus isn’t bad, but outside of Master League, in PvE, it’s around the same power as non-legendaries Mamoswine, Rhyperior, and the Community Day Garchomp. The same goes for Tapu Bulu, except it competes with more common CD Venusaur, Roserade, and even Leafeon, though at least it can be shiny. And if the Elite Raid is Regieleki, that’s another ‘mon to not write home about aside as a collector’s item. April’s mostly going to have to rely on events.

The April Fools’ Day event this year probably isn’t what people expected, but it is worth talking about a bit, if you don’t mind spoilers.

April 4th-10th’s Spring into Spring event isn’t too big a mystery. While we now have some details, the official Korean Twitter account previously hinted at Cutiefly’s release, which was further teased by an apparently released-too-soon message seen briefly in-game. The biggest note is that Cutiefly is en route. While not a good PvE pokemon, it may have some PvP use, as its evolution, Ribombee, caps out around 2500CP, perfect for Ultra Cup. Even better, it resists Ground, Fighting, and Dragon types, which are common abilities/types in that league. Sadly, it currently doesn’t have a great move set, and our PvP friend JRE notes it’s not making waves in current simulations. Naturally, that could still change in the future.

Then there’s the “new” Flower Crown Sakura pokemon seen above. Yes, all the Eevees, and yet another Pikachu – and no new storage in sight.

Other event bonuses include half egg distance hatches, double hatch candy, 1-hour lucky egg duration, and Riolu included in the 2k egg pool (along with Cutiefly, Flower Crown Happiny, Flower Crown Togepi, Sakura Pichu, and Sakura Eevee). Players may even want to grab a few 12k eggs during the current Rocket Event to take advantage of the event, but Riolu is super useful, so you can’t go wrong either way. Since so many Normal types are out, Mega Pidgeot works well if you’re not doing a Fairy or Bug for Cutiefly; you’ll get bonus XP and candy for the Normals and any wild Togetic, plus Lugia in raids.

April 13th-17th’s A Mystic Hero is a new event we have no details on. My initial thought is that it may be related to Team Mystic or that it could be the Hero Duo are having their second forms released via (most likely) paid quests. More likely, though, Niantic may finally just release a quest for Sky Shamin or Keldeo, as both have been available only via ticketed events thus far.

April 15th’s Community Day is Togetic, as Togepi, a baby pokemon, doesn’t spawn in the wild. The event move, Aura Sphere, is basically a PvP move, and while it may be a bit better, PvE players can just take advantage of the event to fill in gaps in their Fairy lineups or bulk them up. The event will also have 1/4 hatch distance and include more Togepi, which is significant because Togepi gets a discount for unlocking its second Charge Attack. Budget PvE players can either wait until after the event to evolve their Toges or unlock that second move so ensure they don’t get hit with FOMO should Aura Sphere suddenly become weirdly useful for Togekiss as a raider.

Sustainability Week returns April 20th-26th to celebrate Earth Day (April 22nd this year) a bit more. Historically, new/shiny pokemon are released during this event. There were also community challenges for the first few years, but Niantic recently dropped those. Still, I encourage players and their communities to at the very least pick up some extra trash at their usual POGO hangout. We’re out there often enough, and sometimes not in ways the community appreciates, so this is always a good opportunity to help repair both community image damage and lower the environmental impact certain players bring to our turf.

During that time, on April 23nd, we have an unknown Limited Research. These events often involve lots of opportunities to catch one or two specific pokemon from research, either in the Today tab or via Pokestops. I’m guessing they’ll be related to Sustainability week, so we’ll just have to wait and update this section later when we have more details.

The final event, Community Day Classic on April 29th, is predicted to be Swinub via the mostly correct leak we got months ago. That would add insult to injury in terms of Landorus’ raid presence, as the CD move is mostly a PvP option at best, so PvE fans can simply grab a bunch of Swins to make good Ground or Ice raiders. We’ll see if Niantic throws us a curve ball and update this section should we learn new relevant information.

Finally, we have the Spotlight Hours. Exeggcute’s on April 4th could be useful if Cutiefly ends up as a quest reward, in which case you won’t have a lot of time, but you could stack rewards to get double candy from them. Alternatively, it’s also a great time to catch multiple Scatterbugs saved from the postcard-pin feature, especially if they’re combined with pinaps and a good Mega Bug type, with Mega Beedrill being the most accessible.

April 11th’s Shellder hour is great because it gives 1000 bonus stardust per catch, making it very worth while to use a starpiece. It’s also double candy transfer day, so if there’s only one Spotlight hour you have time for in April, do this one!

Trapinch could be a good day for evolving your Cutieflies or any other new pokemon, but it’s largely useless. April 25th’s Tangela isn’t bad, as it can be a useful budget Grass type when evolved, but the double stardust during this hour just can’t compare with the Shellder hour.

As always, we’ll be updating this post throughout the month as we slowly get new info from Niantic, dataminers, and players, as well as reports on how certain things play out. Good luck out there, trainers!

Massively OP’s Andrew Ross is an admitted Pokemon geek and expert ARG-watcher. Nobody knows Niantic and Nintendo like he does! His Massively OP’s Andrew Ross is an admitted Pokemon geek and expert ARG-watcher. Nobody knows Niantic and Nintendo like he does! His Massively on the Go column covers Pokemon Go as well as other mobile MMOs and augmented reality titles!