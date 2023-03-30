Tower of Fantasy adds underwater content and new story, revamps leveling, and launches new events

The day has come for what looks like Tower of Fantasy’s biggest update yet. Version 2.4, aka the one about going underwater, is now live, and it’s bringing a lot of things for players of the shared world RPG – particularly if the 19GB file size for PC players is any indication.

The headlining feature is the new undersea content that awaits in the Grand Sea. This new map promises boss fights, exploration activities, request missions, and a new Simulacrum by the name of Lan. Other content in the patch includes chapter 10 of the main story, a new Ring of Oblivion raid instance, and better rewards for taking on the Sequential Phantasm.



Another major part of the update is a wholesale revamp to the leveling experience, which changes rewards, XP gain, activities, and the beginning story across the entire board of the leveling progress. There is a lot to unpack here, so fans may want to take a moment to read up.

Finally, a whole host of events is on deck including a treasure hunt, login goodies, seasonal events, and extra goodies for completing challenges and referring friends. Level Infinite has also added its own account management feature along with an associated FAQ.