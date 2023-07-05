Ultima Online announces a July 7 summer solstice BBQ event

If by next weekend you’re still angling for some BBQ and aren’t all partied out, and you also love classic MMOs, you’re invited to both in Ultima Online next weekend.

Studio Broadsword, which has been in the news the last few weeks as it’s busy taking over Star Wars The Old Republic, announced a “Summer Solstice BBQ” event – actually a pair of events – for July 7th.

“We would like to welcome everyone to our Summer Solstice BBQ on Origin July 7th at the Casino location. We will add a gate to make it easier for you to come visit us and maybe play a few games, eat come good seafood, and drink a nice cold Root Beer drink. Due to the large number of players that joined us last time we are dividing the times the BBQ games will be open. This year we are going to be opening the Summer Solstice on July 7th at 11am – 1pm, then we will be taking a break and will return at 5 pm – 7pm ET.”

The event includes boat racing, ludo, a dunking booth staffed by the event GMs, a pyramid puzzle, hide and seek, a seashell hunt, a tiki bar, and a crab shack. This game is 25 years old and it’s adorable.