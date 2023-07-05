Sandbox MMORPG Pax Dei holds back on a date for alpha, plans testing timeline in the fall

Hotly anticipated MMORPG sandbox Pax Dei has been dishing out videos, screenshots, and mechanics FAQs in Discord, but the one thing it’s not doing is announcing an alpha date.

“As we work towards bringing the game to the Alpha stage of development, we are filled with anticipation and excitement,” Mainframe Industries told players in Discord. “We know you share that feeling and you’re eager to know when public testing will start. We’re asking for your continued patience, as we’re not yet ready to share a date.”

“Opening the test to the public depends on many factors. We’ve made the choice to announce a date only when we’re confident everything will be in place, to ensure that we deliver an experience that meets our expectations – and hopefully, yours! The alternative would be to announce a date now and take the risk of not making it. And that really would be a let down! We think we’ll have a timeline to share after the summer. We truly appreciate your patience and support during this process.”

The studio notes that it’ll also “go into crafting, PvE, PvP, the gear system, user experience, technology and many more features in more detail in the coming months.” And there’s a quick teaser video too.