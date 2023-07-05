Black Desert PC adds the Awakened Maegu and the sea dragon Imoogi, dates July and August content releases

It is now time for Maegu players of Black Desert on PC to bring fans to a sword fight. The Maegu class has received her Awakening in today’s patch, granting the class some stylish new fan-swinging attacks.

On the subject of classes, the patch has made additional tweaks to the Maegu that target its Succession skills, while the Dark Knight has gotten an overall buff to PvE damage. There’s also the usual suite of events associated with the Awakened Maegu like goodies for meeting level milestones, a black spirit quest, and more login rewards.

In addition to these Maegu updates, this patch has introduced the fight against the sea serpent Imoogi in the Land of the Morning Light. This new fight awaits after taking on a specific quest and can also be accessed in the Black Shrine. Other additions of note in this week’s update include the removal of pet levels, a new node at Dallae Pier, a host of sailing updates, and the graduation of summer seasonal server characters.

In other BDO news, Pearl Abyss has sent along a press release that supplements reveals made during last weekend’s FESTA event, including the summertime Sea Palace opening on July 26th, the arrival of an item that awakens monsters in monster zones arriving this month, and word that the Ulu Kita region is scheduled to arrive on August 9th. Pearl Abyss has also provided western players with a rundown of the event’s reveals.

