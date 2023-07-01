Black Desert FESTA unveils Maegu’s Awakening, 300v300 battleground, new region, and much more

Early this morning saw Black Desert unveil a whole slew of content plans for the MMORPG during its live Black Desert FESTA event, including the game’s next Awakening, new regions, and a sizeable new conquest war feature, among many other things.

We begin with the Awakened Maegu, which is scheduled to arrive to the game on July 5th. This new Awakening wields a pair of fans in a very dance-like manner, while combat is primarily centered around entering a spirit forged state, which allows the class access to enhanced abilities with higher damage, CC, and range. The class will be available for public testing on July 2nd.

Another feature arriving on July 5th is a new boss fight against a sea serpent known as Imoogi. Naturally, there aren’t too many details about this fight spoiled here, but players are being warned of a stern challenge, with the fight taking place on a small platform floating on water where players will have to dodge attacks until Imoogi can be attacked in turn.

Finally, a large-scale conquest war feature is coming to the game in the form of the 300v300 War of the Roses, which features a more simplified ruleset and no need for buildings and forts but also takes place on a much larger battlefield. Fighting in this map can take place on land and on the sea, and players will be able to access a tactical map that shows friendly and known enemy movements in real time while allowing commanders to issue orders. There’s no launch date for this content’s arrival to the west as of this writing, while Korean players can look forward to its arrival August 26th.

Another feature coming to Korean players in August is a new realm known as Noble Ralm Ula Kita. This region will feature four monster zones that appear to be designed around group hunting, while rewards within these zones include Origin of Dark Hunger and a new treasure item.

Other reveals include a an upcoming summer event location, the third season of the Arena of Solare, several quality-of-life updates including the removal of currents from sea travel and the end of pet levels, and confirmation of Land of the Morning Light’s arrival to console versions on July 26th. The FESTA is also being celebrated in-game with item codes, a hot time event, login goodies, and an earlier rocking horse transforming into a mount.

There’s a whole lot to absorb, so you can either check out the full broadcast below, look through this handy summary post from Reddit, or check out the feature vignettes below as well.