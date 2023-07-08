Ethyrial: Echoes of Yore delays patch and roadmap over ‘unfortunate events’

We’ve been watching Ethyrial: Echoes of Yore between splayed fingers over the past two months, as this relatively new MMO can’t seem to catch a break. Its May 1st launch deeply underwhelmed our own first-impressions writer and was quickly followed up with a full server wipe just a couple of weeks into the game’s operation. This reset resulted in chaos, followed by angry players and server merges. But if there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, it has to be a promised patch and a three-month roadmap, right?

Don’t put your fingers away just yet. This past Friday, the studio announced that thanks to “unfortunate news” (that it declined to specify), it was delaying both the patch and roadmap details.

“Due to events that have transpired this week, we will not be able to release the patch and roadmap,” the studio said. “We apologize we cannot share more at this time but promise next week to give you a full update in how this affects our team in the coming months.”

Well. That doesn’t sound good.