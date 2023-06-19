Ethyrial Echoes of Yore merges servers, adjusts its three-month roadmap

It continues to be a perceptibly bad time in Ethyrial: Echoes of Yore, as the latest update has confirmed that there will be a series of server merges that see multiple servers across different regions condense into just two.

Specifically, three PvE servers for Oceanic, South America, and NA East players will be merged into the Narrowbane NA West server, while five PvP servers in OCE, NA East, South America, and Asia will combine to the Silverlake NA West server. The two Europe servers have not been affected by this merging. The studio says the NA West servers were chosen for the merging because it has the best average ping based on their locations.

In addition to the merging, the update post calls out some tweaks to the MMORPG’s roadmap that was announced in the beginning of June based on player feedback, with fresh start servers and a 20-player Elemental Rift raid being pushed back into August, an XP rescale shifting to July, and PvP Season 1 kicking off in August with a pre-season planned for July. The full roadmap can be seen by clicking the image below.