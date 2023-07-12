Lord of the Rings Online may introduce player apartments and estates in the future

Even as Lord of the Rings Online fans are anticipating a new housing neighborhood reveal this month, developer Standing Stone Games is looking beyond that to additional types of player homes that may be added into the MMO one day.

The game’s senior world designer said that apartments are a possibility : “I remember the apartments from Asheron’s Call and how popular they were — especially for people who were looking at housing as a mostly mechanical/inventory management related system,” he said. “When I did some work in Bree-land in preparation for the Legendary Servers, part of Bree-town was updated with the idea of some day putting small player housing apartments in a couple of sections of the town.”

Another idea floated was a sort of “estate” system of single houses that would involve a “Hytbold-like” progression experience. SSG said that this idea is further into the future — but there is a prototype that exists on the test server.

“That’s not something that is on the near-horizon as there are a number of features we’d like/need to make the system really sing and we are opting to devote much of our engineering efforts currently into hunting down sources of lag and poor performance,” SSG said.

In other LOTRO news, a small update released Wednesday with a few fixes, an expansion of the Curator’s inventory, and additional rewards inserted into the game’s lockboxes.