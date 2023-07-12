Lost Ark’s July release launches today with new Elgacia story and the Maharaka Festival

Live this morning in Lost Ark is the July release, with maintenance a little bit longer than planned, but it’s up now. Amazon slipped out the patch notes last night, reminding players that they’re destined to cap off the Elgacia storyline.

“You’ve completed the Elgacia quest, but there’s more to experience, such as new quests and new rapport NPCs in Elgacia. Find your friends and help them discover their new futures while you share celebrated memories from your travels. To experience the epilogue, you must first complete the following two quests – Truth, Lies, and Choices, and [Awakening] The Sunset. The epilogue can then be received from ‘Soldier Alexia’ in Ereonnor’s Military District. Finishing it will reward you with the Journey’s End Jukebox Song, plus a new Vairgrys Questline trigger item (Beautifully Folded Letter).”

The update also includes the bonkerdoodle inferno difficulty mode for the Kakul-Saydon legion raid, updates for the Music Box of Memories, and the Maharaka Festival. Everything in this update is insane, and we have the gallery of pics to prove it. Here’s hoping it’s enough to perk the game’s numbers back up.