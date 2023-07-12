Albion Online, under DDOS attack yet again, promises compensation and renewed defense

Albion Online has been stuggling with DDOS attacks since last week, and though the studio had initially weathered the waves, it’s ongoing again this morning. “We’re currently facing another DDoS attack,” Sandbox Interactive told players on Twitter. “This might result in some instability across our servers. Our team is tirelessly working to fix the situation ASAP.”

Earlier this week, we noted that the attacks began soon after Sandbox pushed out anti-botting measures that should help the game. “[W]hile you, adventurers, and us are very happy about the results, the people running their bot business are not. Very much so, apparently.” The team put out a formal address that same evening, promising compensation when this is over and reminding players that it has even more anti-cheat measures on the way.

“Let’s start with the most obvious thing: the ongoing DDoS attacks. Throughout the weekend, we saw a number of DDoS attacks against several parts of our infrastructure. The good news is that we, in cooperation with our server host, could react quickly each time and managed to stop individual attacks. The bad news is that, since the attacker is extremely dedicated and creative in their efforts, it is likely to take some more time to fully prevent them from having any impact on Albion Online’s systems. We and our server host are working tirelessly on proper solutions for healing the frustrating situation. We are committed to overcoming this problem as soon as we can. However, we are still in for a bit of a bumpy ride. We are of course aware of the negative impact these DDoS attacks have on your game enjoyment. As mentioned in the last statement, we are going to be compensating for the intermittent outages. We will wait until the current issues have subsided, though, so we know what a reasonable compensation might look like.”

Sandbox asks players to shun buying currency and items from third parties (to avoid financing the attacks), to continue reporting bots, and to take a pass on filling up the support queue telling them about the attack (they know). Wreck ’em up, SBI.

In more light-hearted news, Sandbox is apparently having fun with the Ubisoft store’s summer sale, as the German branch of Ubisoft seems to have used some Albion Online artwork in lieu of using artwork from, you know, an actual Ubisoft game.

This begs for a contest!

Memes about @ubisoftde @ubisoft using our beautiful artwork to promote their own sale.

The three memes that make us laugh the most within the next 24 hours receive a key for our newest Vanity set, the Titan. Post them in the replies here! https://t.co/P1oyiI5Mm7 pic.twitter.com/vvJpPxWuRS — Albion Online (@albiononline) July 12, 2023