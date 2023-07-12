Guild Wars 2’s Festival of the Four Winds is back starting July 18

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

While the Guild Wars 2 community is currently and understandably bubbling over about the launch of Secrets of the Obscure expansion next month, ArenaNet is still patiently making its way through its summer roadmap – and that includes the Festival of the Four Winds, which rolls out next week.

“Festival of the Four Winds arrives to #GuildWars2 in one week!” tweeted the studio last night. “From July 18 until August 8, visit the Labyrinthine Cliffs and Crown Pavilion to join the festivities!”

Readers will surely recall that back in 2018, ArenaNet revived the festival after four years of hibernation, and it’s been back every summer since with updates. Last year’s event, for example, added new weapons and fishing contests since it was the first one since End of Dragons’ launch. We streamed it too if you want a lil preview!

Source: Twitter
