Fallout 76 welcomes you to the furry ranks of the Squirrel Scouts

Are you ready to forage for nuts and spend your days chittering from the highest branches? Then you just may have what it takes to become a Squirrel Scout in Fallout 76!

Later this month, Bethesda is running a pseudo-event where players can envision themselves joining this elite organization in a post-nuclear world. On top of grabbing a free backpack skin starting on July 25th, there will be 10 new challenges that will reward backpack flair and a special mod.

On top of this, Fallout 76 is prepping a small bug fix patch and will run a scrip surplus and double mutations event this weekend, a Mutation Invasion event next week, and a Treasure Hunter event at the end of the month.