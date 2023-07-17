ArcheAge introduces the Stillwater Gulf ship-based battle royale mode in newest patch

Sure, you’ve played battle royale, but what if it was battle royale but ships? That’s what is effectively being offered by ArcheAge with the release of the Stillwater Gulf naval arena, a 60-minute match against other players to determine the last person standing. Or the last ship floating, as the case may be.

Players will be duking it out in special combat clippers that feature different mechanics and control schemes, all while sailing the map to explore islands and take out monsters for ship-improving supplies. Not only will players have to contend with the arena shrinking as the match moves along, they’ll also have to look out for hazards like poison clouds, water spouts, or fireballs that rain from the sky. More salient details, including clipper skills, map POIs, and rewards, are all outlined in the announcement post.

As for the rest of the MMORPG’s patch, that has introduced several bug fixes, tweaked character deletion times, made faction chat available at level 20, and culled the on-screen message spam related to enchantment and synthesis success.