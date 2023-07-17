RuneScape launches the Dead and Buried quest, Old School RuneScape hypes next week’s Desert Treasure II

It’s time for the next step forward in RuneScape’s Fort Forinthry story, and this time Jagex is promising that this one is putting the “crypt” in “cryptic.” It’s the Dead and Buried quest, and it’s available now for players of the sandbox MMORPG, provided they’ve gotten past earlier Forinthry quests and have hit Slayer level 10 and Construction level 50 at minimum.

“Following the events of Fort Forinthry: Unwelcome Guests, Zemouregal disappeared behind a mysterious dragonkin door in the newly discovered Wilderness Crypt. Players will venture into a dungeon below the Wilderness to confront Zemouregal ahead of Necromancy, launching in August. This is a classic RuneScape quest with fierce combat, head-scratching puzzles, and epic confrontations, all by torchlight.”

In addition to the events of the quest itself, players will get rewards like a quest point, a couple of XP lamps, two Treasure Hunter keys, and the fully unlocked and upgraded new Ranger’s Workroom building for their fort. This week Jagex also launches soul dye updates, asks players to take a survey about the game overall, and releases a patch that tweaks the Woodcutters’ Grove, quests, and fletching benefits.

As for Old School RuneScape this week, there is no new content patch as previously announced, but there is a big ol’ hype post that condenses details of next week’s Desert Treasure II quest, with links back to a cinematic, dev blogs, and additional details about rewards.