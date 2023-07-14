Old School RuneScape continues adjusting Forestry, RuneScape sneak-peeks Necromancy story and next week’s quest

It’s a story of adjustments for Old School RuneScape and looks ahead for RuneScape, with the former making another round of tweaks to its Forestry activities and the latter providing another peek at the Necromancy skill and a new Fort Forinthry quest due next week.

We begin with the latest OSRS patch, which makes more Forestry updates that clear out erroneous items and other events when Forestry events spawn, update certain activity rewards, adjust the Flowering Tree event, and apply some Forestry Shop changes. Jagex is also hoping to encourage players to use its accounts system by offering 20 free bank slots for users, while the newsletter notes that there will not be any patch next week as the team works on releasing Desert Treasure II.

As for RuneScape, that game is getting an update on July 17th that launches the next Fort Forinthry quest, Dead and Buried. This next quest promises “a classic RuneScape questing experience, with combat, puzzles and plenty of revelations,” along with the ability for players to equip their fort guards with crossbows and build a new ranger’s workroom buff-granting building.

Finally, Jagex is once again deep-diving Necromancy with a focus on the lore and story behind the upcoming skill including important NPC notes, backstory details, and hints at gameplay features like the two types of energy necromancers wield and some of the fights players can expect along their path to necro-mastery.

