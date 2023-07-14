Capcom’s sci-fi dino team shooter Exoprimal officially launches today

We’ve been keeping an eye on Capcom’s Exoprimal since last year, when the company decided to swirl around high-tech futuristic sci-fi with dinosaurs for a new team-based survival shooter. Why not! And the game has continued development, hitting open beta this past spring.

Well, now it’s fully launching as of today – across multiple platforms, including Xbox One and Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC.

“The competition unfolds in the main game mode, Dino Survival. In these combat tests, two squads of five Exofighters race to complete various objectives before their opponents, while also battling against swarms of dinosaurs. Dino Survival missions change from one game to the next based on players’ progression. Some matches pit squads against one another, whereas others require rivals to band together to take down major threats like the monstrous Neo T. Rex. Dino Survival also offers options between player-versus-player (PvP), player-versus-environment (PvE), and random matches.”

Capcom is already promising “robust post-launch updates” with a new mode coming on July 28th and an even bigger update on deck August 17th.