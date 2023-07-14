Melee-focused battle royale Naraka Bladepoint goes free-to-play, celebrates two years, and launches on PS5

This week is a pretty big one for the melee-centric battle royale Naraka: Bladepoint, with a second anniversary celebration, a launch on the PlayStation 5, and a full change to a free-to-play business model.

We’ll begin with that business model change, since it’s the tentpole feature of the latest update. An FAQ explains the decision for the shift (more players), outlines the features and content available to free players versus paying players, and shares the stipends offered to those who already bought the title before the switch. The same FAQ answers questions related to the PS5 launch, where it confirms a PlayStation Plus account is not needed to play (but subscribers to the service get extra goodies) and confirms it is cross-platform (but not cross-progression).



Meanwhile, several events are kicking off for Naraka’s second anniversary including login rewards, a Capture the Well mode, a limited-time roguelike card game mode, and additional rewards for taking part in event activities. Players are also being encouraged to invite friends to get additional goodies, and there are a number of out-of-game events on offer to boot.

The patch that brings all of this content online also opens up a new lobby area, introduces the dual halberds weapon, adds a new specialized practice mode, and launches the next battle pass, among several other features. The update has also launched a special collaboration event with fighting game streamer Max “Maximilian Dood” Christensen, featuring a skin that changes Takeda Nobutada into the streamer’s likeness and celebrates his pet and mascot Benny who passed away in December.

There is ultimately a lot going on for this latest update, along with a whole lot of video footage waiting below, so if you’re curious to try out the title that our PvP columnist Sam liked well enough, even in spite of its monetization at the time, now you can dive in without paying a cent.