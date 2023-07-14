VR MMO Zenith begins testing Rings & Ruin’s new storyline and pets

Virtual reality MMO Zenith announced the Rings & Ruins update this week, promising a new area in Skylands, new pets, and a range of bug fixes. It’s currently on the test server.

“Since we’re making continuous updates to Zenith, we’re also moving away from the Patches, Minor, and Major naming conventions,” Ramen VR says. “Going forward we’ll be using Updates to describe a group of changes.”

The update also includes a new chapter of the Skylands story, new characters, a trio of new public events, new craftable gear, and improvements to the world map.

As we noted earlier this week, the game is due to close down four more playable servers, though because of the way the game is structured, it won’t result in disruption or merges, just improve the density of the playerbase.

And if you’re still waiting for the non-VR PC client that was promised during the game’s Kickstarter… keep waiting. There’s been no public movement on that front.