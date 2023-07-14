NetEase’s multiplayer sci-fi space sim Infinite Lagrange gets a ‘generation legacy version’ in August

Despite the game only being out for around seven months on PC and over a year on mobile, it looks as if Netease-developed multiplayer sci-fi sim Infinite Lagrange is hitting something of a reset button, as the studio will launch a “generation legacy version” of the title in August.

This so-called legacy version marks the beginning of a “Lagrange Generation,” with a new world story and a unique Strategic Assets game mode that tasks players with identifying and using strategic assets. A recent preview showcases several other upcoming features of this new era, including a new social hub feature, collection of tech files, and expansion of industry gameplay. More details are being promised later.

Meanwhile, this week saw a smaller patch arrive that optimized graphics, squashed a couple of bugs, and added a pop-up alert for when players receive a blueprint they already own.

