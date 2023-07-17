Diablo Immortal unleashes the Blood Knight class along with a special event and elite quest

Chris Neal
Diablo Immortal is extremely eager for players to check out the Blood Knight class, which is the tentpole attraction for the mobile ARPG’s latest update. No, it really wants you to check out the Blood Knight. Really really really.

Stepping into the shoes of this vampiric spear-wielder is a simple matter of making a new character or using the class change feature to switch over to one (which now has a 24-hour cooldown), or players can try out the new class in a limited-time Crimson Plane event that gives them a pre-built Blood Knight to take up a 15-floor gauntlet for various rewards. The class is also a feature of a new elite quest that sees players join forces with a veteran Blood Knight to investigate a plot by the Fevered Missionaries.

If all of this Blood Knight stuff isn’t for you, the patch has other things to do like the start of the Dread Pilgrimage event’s final step today (July 17th), the addition of a transmog feature, and the return of the All Clans on Deck and Fire Before Darkness events. Otherwise, it’s Blood Knights all the way down.

source: official site
