Diablo Immortal unveils the new Blood Knight class arriving on July 13

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

We have to admit, it doesn’t get more brooding, grim, and aesthetically appropriate than to call a Diablo Immortal class a Blood Knight. The only way a class for the series could be more suitable would be to create a Scythe Chopper or a Corpse Sommelier or a Giga Necro Flesh Goblin. Maybe those will come to life later, but we can confirm the Blood Knight is coming on July 13th.

The announcement of this new class comes with an in-depth look at its origins, attacks, and class-specific gear and gems, along with a short story at the end of it all. In summary, the Blood Knight wields a massive polearm and vampiric attacks that either use blood to steal life, draw in foes, or knock enemies down. The Blood Knight also features some support skills that can shield allies, and has the ultimate ability to transform into an unholy abomination for a short period of time.

The new class as well as Diablo IV’s upcoming first season were the subject of the latest developer livestream, with several of the series’ devs discussing DI’s new class and D4’s seasonal feature set. That video awaits after the break.

sources: official site, YouTube
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is (theoretically) being acquired by Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleWoW Factor: And now we ruin the Trading Post
Next articleMassively on the Go: Orna spices things up with step tracking and guilds update

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments