Diablo Immortal unveils the new Blood Knight class arriving on July 13

We have to admit, it doesn’t get more brooding, grim, and aesthetically appropriate than to call a Diablo Immortal class a Blood Knight. The only way a class for the series could be more suitable would be to create a Scythe Chopper or a Corpse Sommelier or a Giga Necro Flesh Goblin. Maybe those will come to life later, but we can confirm the Blood Knight is coming on July 13th.

The announcement of this new class comes with an in-depth look at its origins, attacks, and class-specific gear and gems, along with a short story at the end of it all. In summary, the Blood Knight wields a massive polearm and vampiric attacks that either use blood to steal life, draw in foes, or knock enemies down. The Blood Knight also features some support skills that can shield allies, and has the ultimate ability to transform into an unholy abomination for a short period of time.

The new class as well as Diablo IV’s upcoming first season were the subject of the latest developer livestream, with several of the series’ devs discussing DI’s new class and D4’s seasonal feature set. That video awaits after the break.

