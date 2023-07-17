Albion Online looks back at six years of development, growth, and awards

Six years of operation is no mean feat for any MMORPG, so it’s understandable that Albion Online is taking a moment to look back at its achievements to this point, as it recounts the years that were and nods ahead to some of what’s coming next.

Like any good retrospective, the post covers a variety of major updates made to the PvP sandbox over these last six years, like the Beyond the Veil update, the Knightfall update, and the launch of its Albion East server. It also nods in appreciation of several award wins, such as our own Best PvP MMO award in 2021 and 2022.

Speaking of Albion East, the post also re-shares an infogrpahic look at the server’s first six weeks of life, and once again crows about an all-time concurrency high of 300K thanks to East’s launch.

Naturally, Sandbox Interactive is already looking forward to what’s next, with particular focus on the upcoming new shapeshifting weapon line. For now, it’s six years’ worth of memories for the team.

