MapleStory brings new area, guild castle feature, and preparations for its sixth Job in next update

MapleStory’s Savior update continues to unfurl through this month as its v.243 update looms on the horizon, bringing with it a new area, the opportunity for guilds to own a castle, and the first in a series of events for the 2-D MMO’s sixth Job.

One of the update’s centerpieces is the opening of Shangri-La, which features a fight against the powerful boss Kaling. Those who are successful in felling this foe will earn rewards like consumables and a chance at a new Ferocious Beast Entanglement ring, ten of which can be traded in as currency to unlock Eternal Set gear pieces.

Another big feature for v.243 is the addition of guild castles, which will grant guilds a home base to build up and benefit from. Players will first need to seize an energy stone from a dragon, after which they can build up their new castle through completing weekly missions and additional customizable rooms like a storage room, a greenhouse, a party room, and more. These rooms can also be enhanced through a research feature to grant extra benefits such as more storage in the storage room.

Finally, v.243 will begin a multi-month journey towards the MMO’s sixth Job arriving this winter. The first stage of this event will task players with collecting star fragments around Maple World to form star pieces and combine those pieces into the sixth star item. Players will get rewarded along the way with things like arcane symbol selectors, a dominator pendant box, and a new mount.