Albion Online implements BattlEye anticheat, grants compensation for DDOS outages

When Albion Online was being slammed by DDOS attacks owing to bot farms being angry about the game’s new cheat defenses, Sandbox Interactive basically told the cheaters to die mad about it because it had even more anticheat measures en route. (I’m only mostly kidding; Sandbox is more polite than that, and the comfy chair could never.) However, those anticheat measures have indeed now been undertaken with the implementation of BattlEye.

“Today, we mark another important step in the fight against bots and hacks in Albion Online – the integration of our new anti-cheat partner BattlEye into the game,” the company says. “With this, we are hoping to combat the bots and hacks that negatively impact the gameplay experience and the economy.” BattlEye is notorious for causing conflicts on legitimate players’ computers, so there’s a whole feedback thread for folks having problems.

And for those affected by last week’s outages, the compensation has begun.

“Sometime this week, probably starting Thursday, we will start to credit five (5) days of Premium to every character on Albion East and West created before July 18, 10:00 UTC and logged in at least once between June 18, 10:00 UTC and July 18, 10:00 UTC. As this is a large number of characters, not every character will receive it at the same time. You do not have to do anything to receive these Premium days. In particular, there is no in-game command or anything that will accelerate delivery. It’s a ‘when it’s done, it’s done’ kind of deal.”

Exciting day in our fight against bots & hacks in #AlbionOnline – we've integrated a new anti-cheat partner, BattlEye!🥳

With new tech, there might be initial hitches.

If you face any issues, follow our guidelines here: https://t.co/zI1bI6n8lu

Let's keep Albion fair and fun! pic.twitter.com/c31a3w4Lh1 — Albion Online (@albiononline) July 19, 2023