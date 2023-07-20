Albion Online is adding a tracking system to drive loot acquisition and player interaction

Sandbox Interactive’s Robin Henkys is back in the comfy chair for another deep-dive into upcoming Albion Online content, this time homing in on the game’s planned tracking system. Henkys says that tracking is meant to enhance activity in the open world.

“With tracking, we want to introduce a new type of activity which challenges players to roam the open world in pursuit of a hunted target,” Henkys explains. “Unlike other open-world objectives, the focus isn’t to bring players into PvP fights over objectives but rather [to] increase the [number] of players roaming the world in different group sizes and create more opportunities for incidental encounter between those groups.”

To engage in tracking, players will craft and use tracking kits, then use them to interact with tracks they’ll find in the open world zones, discovering more tracks, random encounters, or the final target along the way. SBI says players will stumble into new rare shapeshifter critters, artifact items, alchemy ingredients, and more with the first release, though the devs aim to expand the system later.